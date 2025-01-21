2,080 Shares in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU) Bought by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 37,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 189,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 42,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 22,271 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $22.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.08. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $22.24 and a 1 year high of $24.90.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (IBDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDU was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

