20,800 Shares in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Purchased by Prairiewood Capital LLC

Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 20,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVXL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 2.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 76,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 6.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 58,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 10.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences stock opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $781.19 million, a P/E ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.27. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $14.44.

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVXL has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Anavex Life Sciences from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

