2,221 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Bought by Lockerman Financial Group Inc.

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RWL. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 399.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 31,619 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 171,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,839,000 after purchasing an additional 35,550 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWL opened at $101.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.88. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $83.66 and a 1 year high of $104.39.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

