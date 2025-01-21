244,398 Shares in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Bought by TB Alternative Assets Ltd.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 244,398 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,114,000. Agnico Eagle Mines comprises about 4.9% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 684.6% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.13.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $85.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.53. The company has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.08. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $89.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

