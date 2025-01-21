29,287 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Acquired by Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 29,287 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 101,867 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,307,000 after acquiring an additional 9,162 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,062 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $13,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 259,439 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,343,000 after purchasing an additional 146,658 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 30,210 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,650,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,592 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $121.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.35 and a 1 year high of $128.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.