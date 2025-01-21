3M (NYSE:MMM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.02, Zacks reports. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 104.66%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5,770,390 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. 3M updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.600-7.900 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $7.60-7.90 EPS.

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $141.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.20. The firm has a market cap of $76.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 1-year low of $75.40 and a 1-year high of $141.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Melius upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Melius Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

