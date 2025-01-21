600 Shares in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR) Acquired by Hoese & Co LLP

Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEAR. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,050,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,075,000 after acquiring an additional 127,069 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 485,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,904,000 after purchasing an additional 122,308 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 1,169.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 99,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 91,979 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,467,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 625,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,026,000 after buying an additional 40,738 shares during the period.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Price Performance

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF stock opened at $50.57 on Tuesday. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.75.

About iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

