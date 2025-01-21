6,087 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Purchased by Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC

Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1,135.1% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 20,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 19,013 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 9.8% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 36.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harmony Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 23.9% in the second quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.65.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $161.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $379.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $146.28 and a 1-year high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total value of $2,163,072.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,538.34. The trade was a 52.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 47,847 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $8,604,804.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,189,463.68. The trade was a 54.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,447 shares of company stock worth $12,978,820. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

