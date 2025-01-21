6,987 Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Purchased by Lockerman Financial Group Inc.

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of IUSB opened at $45.20 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $44.21 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.1605 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

