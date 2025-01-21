6,987 Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Purchased by Lockerman Financial Group Inc.

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IUSB opened at $45.20 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $44.21 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.06.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile
The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).
