91,957 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Bought by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 91,957 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $16,276,000. Boeing comprises about 1.5% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Boeing by 741.0% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 328 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $171.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $137.03 and a one year high of $217.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -16.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Boeing from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.21.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

