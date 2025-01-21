Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Has $233,000 Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 63.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Danaher from $278.00 to $277.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.80.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $238.41 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $222.53 and a twelve month high of $281.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.61%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

