Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Has $496,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $415.91 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $312.19 and a 1-year high of $428.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $413.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.15. The company has a market capitalization of $143.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

