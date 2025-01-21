Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 36,984 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,220,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,984 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF comprises about 7.6% of Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $51,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 456,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,941,000 after buying an additional 46,034 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 112,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 40,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 234,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc now owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NUSC opened at $43.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.40. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $29.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

