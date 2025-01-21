Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Sells 89 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises approximately 0.2% of Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 48.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,533,000 after purchasing an additional 13,497 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP grew its holdings in Eaton by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 151,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,571,000 after buying an additional 68,693 shares in the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC increased its position in Eaton by 285.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,167,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 38,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Eaton from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Eaton from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $431.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Eaton from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.89.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE ETN opened at $346.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $354.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.97. The stock has a market cap of $136.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.53. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $236.20 and a fifty-two week high of $379.99.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 15.32%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other news, Director Gregory R. Page sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.30, for a total transaction of $1,341,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,241,796.60. This trade represents a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.58, for a total transaction of $534,554.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,696. This represents a 4.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,981 shares of company stock worth $27,660,117 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

