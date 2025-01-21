Achain Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $10.97 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Achain has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000231 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001160 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000503 BTC.

About Achain

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

***Although ‘ACT’ was the ticker assigned at the deployment of the Achain Token’s smart contract, it is already in use by another asset that has a larger market presence and higher trading volume on major exchanges. Due to this pre-existing association and to avoid confusion in the marketplace, the alternative ticker ‘ACHAIN’ has been adopted for this token. This designation is specifically used to ensure that assets are distinctly identified.***

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

