Addenda Capital Inc. Acquires 1,265 Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in BRP were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 350.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP in the third quarter worth $161,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in BRP during the third quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BRP during the second quarter worth about $209,000.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of DOOO opened at $51.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.57. BRP Inc. has a one year low of $46.85 and a one year high of $75.59. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.26.

BRP Cuts Dividend

BRP Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.1485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

(Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.