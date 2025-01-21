Addenda Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Addenda Capital Inc. decreased its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,213 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 234,213 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $11,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 110.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the third quarter worth about $206,000. 45.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rogers Communications Stock Performance
NYSE RCI opened at $28.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.69. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.63 and a twelve month high of $48.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.71.
Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.3611 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.78%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RCI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Rogers Communications in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rogers Communications
Rogers Communications Profile
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.
