Addenda Capital Inc. Has $14.14 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Addenda Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,028 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 6,261 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $14,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 17,926 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 26,922 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TJX. Evercore ISI increased their target price on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

TJX Companies stock opened at $121.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $137.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.56 and a 200-day moving average of $117.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.35 and a one year high of $128.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

