Addenda Capital Inc. Reduces Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Addenda Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 203,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,360 shares during the period. The Descartes Systems Group comprises about 1.1% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $23,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at $7,939,000. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 58,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ DSGX opened at $115.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.52. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $122.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.86 and a beta of 0.99.
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.
