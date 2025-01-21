Ade LLC Purchases Shares of 2,038 Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Ade LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 26.5% in the second quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,482,000 after purchasing an additional 52,365 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,435,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,261,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,247,000 after buying an additional 66,654 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,862,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,418,000 after buying an additional 535,203 shares during the period. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,476,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $124.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $126.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.35 and a 200-day moving average of $85.01.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRVL. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRVL

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total value of $133,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180,768.54. This represents a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,912,390. This trade represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,755 shares of company stock valued at $3,615,030 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.