ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ: ADMA) Announces Preliminary Full Year 2024 Revenue and Provides Business Update

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a commercial biopharmaceutical company focused on specialty biologics, recently released its unaudited full-year 2024 revenue estimates and provided essential updates for its business operations.

Based on information provided, ADMA anticipates its total revenue for the year ending December 31, 2024, to be within the range of $417-425 million. Furthermore, the company’s total cash position at the end of 2024 surpassed $100 million, demonstrating a notable increase compared to the previous quarter, even after the discharge of $30 million in debt during the fourth quarter of 2024.

Adam Grossman, ADMA’s President and Chief Executive Officer, expressed satisfaction with the company’s performance in 2024, highlighting the positive impact of their products on patients with immunodeficiency. Grossman emphasized ADMA’s strategic positioning for continued shareholder value growth in 2025. He noted significant demand for ASCENIV, the company’s leading product, which has resulted in record demand metrics and is expected to drive revenue and margin growth in the upcoming year.

ADMA recently secured long-term third-party plasma supply contracts, a move that is expected to ensure a stable and growing supply of high-titer plasma necessary for ASCENIV’s sustained growth through the late 2030s. Additionally, the company has submitted a Prior Approval Supplement (PAS) to the FDA for approval of an innovative yield enhancement production process, with regulatory approval anticipated by mid-2025.

Looking ahead, ADMA provided financial guidance for 2025 and 2026, with expectations of total revenue exceeding $485 million and $600 million, respectively. Net income for the same periods is projected to surpass $170 million and $230 million, while adjusted EBITDA is expected to exceed $220 million and $300 million, respectively. ADMA also anticipates achieving over $1 billion in total annual revenue before 2030, aiming to double the forecasted 2025 revenue.

The company’s recent strategic moves, including the strengthening of its balance sheet, optimization of its cost of capital, and advancements in its research and development efforts, position ADMA for sustained growth and a leading position in the healthcare sector in the years to come.

Please be advised that the Forward-Looking Statements contained in this press release are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. Current and potential investors are advised to assess the risks disclosed in ADMA Biologics’ filings with the SEC and proceed with caution.

