Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 936 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,712,616 shares of the software company’s stock worth $765,094,000 after purchasing an additional 33,414 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Adobe by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 28.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 201.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 117,383 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $60,779,000 after buying an additional 78,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 33.0% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 8,519 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $333,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,110,950. This represents a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total transaction of $327,839.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,693.55. The trade was a 19.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,763 shares of company stock worth $893,665 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $625.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $644.00 to $587.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $573.00.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $429.99 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $403.75 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $476.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $512.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

