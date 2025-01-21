Aion Trading Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (AION)

Aion (AION) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. During the last week, Aion has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and $77.76 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.36 or 0.00076974 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00012417 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00012958 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00005681 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00000954 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000037 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,112.73 or 0.47046103 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

