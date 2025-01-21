Airline Stocks Worth Watching – January 20th

United Airlines, RTX, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines Group, Expedia Group, Southwest Airlines, and TransDigm Group are the seven Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks refer to the shares of ownership in companies that operate commercial airline services. These stocks represent ownership in the airline company and can be bought and sold on the stock market by investors looking to profit from the performance of the airline industry. The value of airline stocks can fluctuate based on factors such as fuel prices, competition, and overall economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Shares of UAL stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.38. 5,160,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,988,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.44. United Airlines has a one year low of $37.02 and a one year high of $110.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UAL

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Shares of RTX traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $121.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,182,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,467,505. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $161.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. RTX has a fifty-two week low of $84.43 and a fifty-two week high of $128.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,974,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,308,051. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $68.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.54. The firm has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DAL

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,422,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,867,268. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $18.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.02. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAL

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

EXPE traded down $1.39 on Monday, hitting $187.28. 1,909,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,496. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.14. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $107.25 and a twelve month high of $192.34. The firm has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXPE

Southwest Airlines (LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.19. 10,465,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,794,093. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -459.90, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $36.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.02 and its 200-day moving average is $30.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LUV

TransDigm Group (TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

NYSE:TDG traded up $18.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,340.40. 213,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,346. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $1,032.43 and a twelve month high of $1,451.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,277.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,307.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TDG

See Also