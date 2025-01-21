Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Aurora Investment Managers LLC.

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up 3.9% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 226.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 160,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,549,000 after acquiring an additional 111,300 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock opened at $85.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $66.63 and a 52-week high of $117.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.86.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $13.19. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $236.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.13.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

