Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 175.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 16,299 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 766,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,421 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 255,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,000,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:FLOT opened at $51.02 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.94.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

