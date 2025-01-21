Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Invests $3.74 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 49,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,735,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 846.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 12,643 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 238,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 89,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 19,331 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 65,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.45. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $73.26 and a 52-week high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

