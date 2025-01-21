Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) Trading Up 14.6% – Should You Buy?

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 14.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 144.20 ($1.78) and last traded at GBX 142.80 ($1.76). 52,751,980 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 488% from the average session volume of 8,968,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124.60 ($1.54).

Alphawave IP Group Stock Up 14.9 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 113.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 123.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.89, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 15.51. The firm has a market cap of £1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,591.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John Lofton Holt bought 415,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of £95,545.68 ($117,812.18). 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphawave IP Group

Faced with the exponential growth of data, Alphawave IP’s technology services a critical need: enabling data to travel faster, more reliably and with higher performance at lower power. Alphawave IP is a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world’s technology infrastructure. Our IP solutions therefore meet the needs of global tier-one customers in data centers, compute, networking, AI, 5G, autonomous vehicles, and storage.

