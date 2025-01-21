Altitude Group (LON:ALT) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 24.25 ($0.30), with a volume of 50516 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.50 ($0.31).

The firm has a market cap of £17.57 million, a PE ratio of 2,425.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 28.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 32.56.

Altitude Group plc engages in the ownership and development of technology solutions and services in North America, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The company offers patented technology platform to its network with a built-in supply chain, as well as combines an e-commerce trading platform with a cloud-based CRM and order management system for business intelligence requirements; e-commerce web solutions with in-built patented online designer and pre-loaded product databases; patented online design solutions; and virtual sample services that allow personalized design on a product with imprint technique.

