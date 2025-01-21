American Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

American Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 98.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 204,617 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.2% of American Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. American Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 27,586 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 36,070 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 70,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $87.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $101.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.51.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
