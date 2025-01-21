American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF) Stock Price Up 1.3% – Time to Buy?

American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.39. 132,243 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 432,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

American Lithium Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53. The firm has a market cap of $81.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.48.

American Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.