AMI Asset Management Corp Invests $1.09 Million in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 49,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stevanato Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,675,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,518,000 after acquiring an additional 400,087 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Stevanato Group by 67.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,784,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,104 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Stevanato Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,693,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,872,000 after purchasing an additional 115,050 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Stevanato Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,685,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,704,000 after buying an additional 21,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Stevanato Group by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,070,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,411,000 after buying an additional 208,830 shares during the period.

Shares of Stevanato Group stock opened at €23.02 ($23.98) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €20.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.56. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a fifty-two week low of €16.56 ($17.25) and a fifty-two week high of €34.73 ($36.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.13 ($0.14) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). The firm had revenue of €277.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €274.36 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stevanato Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of €28.60 ($29.79).

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

