AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 2,101 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

AMI Asset Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in ExlService were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 150,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 22,970 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 196.8% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 70,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 46,422 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 711,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,163,000 after acquiring an additional 29,510 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in ExlService by 107,991.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 24,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 24,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ExlService by 317.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after purchasing an additional 194,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $47.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.02. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.16 and a 12 month high of $47.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.97.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. ExlService had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $472.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. ExlService’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 22,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total value of $954,952.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,304,254.50. The trade was a 18.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $4,145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,290,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,480,448. This represents a 7.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 426,458 shares of company stock worth $18,720,514. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ExlService from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ExlService from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ExlService has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

