AMI Asset Management Corp Trims Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

AMI Asset Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth about $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 68.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

BFAM opened at $117.47 on Tuesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.83 and a fifty-two week high of $141.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.03 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.18 and its 200 day moving average is $124.06.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BFAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $162.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.25.

In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.71, for a total value of $573,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,230.47. This represents a 16.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

