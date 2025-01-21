AMI Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

AMI Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,572 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,491 shares during the quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total value of $1,088,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,040 shares in the company, valued at $49,198,598.40. This represents a 2.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $2,411,175.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,843,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,238,881.91. This trade represents a 0.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,177 shares of company stock worth $12,478,149. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Stock Up 0.8 %

Walmart stock opened at $92.02 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.44 and a 1-year high of $96.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.55.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $169.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

