Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.79.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 180,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $12,391,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $963,760. The trade was a 92.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $10,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 218,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,997,656.16. This represents a 40.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,842,672 shares of company stock valued at $128,858,080 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 50.0% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

APH stock opened at $69.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.75. The company has a market cap of $83.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $47.76 and a 12-month high of $75.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

