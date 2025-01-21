Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,259 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $16,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $96,472,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 10,090.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 599,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,018,000 after buying an additional 593,144 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,807,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,877,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,447,000 after acquiring an additional 91,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldstone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $12,079,000.

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $142.60 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $104.61 and a 12 month high of $145.11. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.18.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.254 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

