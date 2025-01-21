Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Has $255,000 Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2,530.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 132.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 290.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on DELL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Melius Research upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $95,903.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,132,390.40. This trade represents a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $1,145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 236,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,864,657.56. The trade was a 3.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 945,407 shares of company stock valued at $115,573,009 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Dell Technologies stock opened at $109.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.13. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.70 and a 1-year high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $24.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.67 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 191.91%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

