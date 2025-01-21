Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 117.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 99.0% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 219,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,358,000 after purchasing an additional 109,286 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 72,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJK stock opened at $94.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.00. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $77.36 and a 1-year high of $100.01. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.