Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 188 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 2,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Cove Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 654.0% during the fourth quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares during the period. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $406.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $403.79 and its 200 day moving average is $380.75. The company has a market cap of $107.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $304.85 and a 1 year high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

