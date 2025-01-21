Analysts Set Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Price Target at $24.27

Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.92.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MYGN. StockNews.com upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs lowered Myriad Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN opened at $12.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Myriad Genetics has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $29.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.76.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,703,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,827,000 after acquiring an additional 359,685 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.5% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,072,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,602,000 after purchasing an additional 138,960 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,776,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,924,000 after purchasing an additional 75,445 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,527,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,226,000 after buying an additional 440,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,417,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,125,000 after buying an additional 124,007 shares in the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

