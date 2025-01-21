Anglo-Bomarc Mines (CVE:ANB) Trading 3.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

Anglo-Bomarc Mines Ltd. (CVE:ANB – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 157,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 172% from the average daily volume of 58,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
Anglo-Bomarc Mines Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.14.
Anglo-Bomarc Mines Company Profile
Anglo-Bomarc Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties primarily in Canada. It holds interests in the Dynasty Gold and Jade projects totaling 845 hectares located in the Cassiar region in British Columbia; and the ANB Yukon Gold and Diamond projects totaling approximately 70 acres located in Mount Nansen of the northern territory of Yukon.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Anglo-Bomarc Mines
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Donald Trump’s External Revenue Service
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- AMD: Loop Capital’s Buy Rating Reinforces Investor Confidence
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Momentum Is Building for Qualcomm to Have a Strong Run in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo-Bomarc Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo-Bomarc Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.