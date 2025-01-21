Annex Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 276.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 239.3% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000.

IWB stock opened at $329.39 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $260.02 and a twelve month high of $336.18. The company has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.78.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

