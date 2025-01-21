Annex Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $148.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $141.51 and a one year high of $183.41. The stock has a market cap of $203.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.94%.

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $184.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

