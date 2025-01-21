Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $649,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 193.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,862 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $23.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day moving average of $22.21. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $18.34 and a one year high of $23.73.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

