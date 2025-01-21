Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $904,000 Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Annex Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $101.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.12. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.5863 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

