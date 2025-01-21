Annex Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 877,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,133,000 after purchasing an additional 19,467 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,423.9% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 729,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,918,000 after acquiring an additional 681,480 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 495,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,739,000 after acquiring an additional 154,743 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 488,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,840,000 after acquiring an additional 99,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 470,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,677,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWO opened at $294.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $299.43 and a 200-day moving average of $286.20. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $237.66 and a 52-week high of $317.62.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

