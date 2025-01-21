ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock Position Raised by Ulland Investment Advisors LLC

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 107.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,635 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in ANSYS by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.6% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $349.93 on Tuesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.82 and a 12 month high of $363.03. The company has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $342.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $346.67.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total value of $67,324.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,606.60. The trade was a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

