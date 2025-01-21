Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) CAO Sells $21,421.40 in Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) CAO James George Chopas sold 715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $21,421.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,824.28. This represents a 1.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

James George Chopas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, James George Chopas sold 783 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $22,472.10.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.13. 1,461,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.36. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.34 and a 1-year high of $71.90. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $196.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.00 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighVista Strategies LLC raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on APLS. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

Featured Articles

