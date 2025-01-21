API3 (API3) 1-Day Volume Reaches $19.09 Million

API3 (API3) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. One API3 token can currently be purchased for $1.33 or 0.00001276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. API3 has a market capitalization of $156.12 million and $19.09 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, API3 has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

API3 Token Profile

API3’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 146,483,239 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,191,831 tokens. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3. The official website for API3 is api3.org. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling API3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 (API3) is a decentralized protocol bridging traditional web APIs with blockchain. It is designed to provide secure access to external data for smart contracts, ensuring reliability and integrity. Created by blockchain experts, API3 enables trustless interactions with real-world information in decentralized applications (dApps). It also incorporates governance features, allowing token holders to participate in decision-making and stake tokens for rewards. API3 revolutionizes Oracle services, enhancing the accuracy and verifiability of data used within the blockchain ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars.

